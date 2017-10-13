Play

Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out with illness Friday

Durant will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Kings due to an illness.

It doesn't appear as though the illness is anything the Warriors are concerned about, as Durant has until Tuesday before the team kicks off their regular season against the Rockets. In his absence Friday, however, expect Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi to see extended minutes on the wing.

