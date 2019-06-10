Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plans to play in Game 5
Durant (calf) plans to play in Monday's Game 5 against Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Durant went through shootaround Monday morning and officially remains a game-time call, but this latest information implies that the two-time Finals MVP will make his return to the court for the first time since Game 5 against the Rockets. It's very much unclear how healthy Durant's right calf will be -- and his conditioning may be just as much of a concern -- but with the Warriors up against the ropes, expect Durant to be back in the mix. Earlier Monday, coach Steve Kerr commented that if Durant does play, he's not expected to face a firm minutes restriction.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...