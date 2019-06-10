Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plans to play in Game 5

Durant (calf) plans to play in Monday's Game 5 against Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Durant went through shootaround Monday morning and officially remains a game-time call, but this latest information implies that the two-time Finals MVP will make his return to the court for the first time since Game 5 against the Rockets. It's very much unclear how healthy Durant's right calf will be -- and his conditioning may be just as much of a concern -- but with the Warriors up against the ropes, expect Durant to be back in the mix. Earlier Monday, coach Steve Kerr commented that if Durant does play, he's not expected to face a firm minutes restriction.