Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plays 40 minutes Wednesday

Durant totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 victory over New Orleans.

Durant was his normal solid self Wednesday, chipping in 24 points to go with eight assists and five rebounds. This is a fairly standard line for Durant, emphasizing how good he is in both fantasy and reality. He is less likely to have an explosion like Anthony Davis or James Harden but is about as reliable a first-round player as you will find.