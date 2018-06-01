Warriors' Kevin Durant: Plays with poise in Thursday's Game One victory

Durant had 26 points (8-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 46 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 victory over Cleveland.

Durant was solid without being spectacular Thursday, putting up a nice overall line in the overtime victory. LeBron James stole most of the thunder with his dominant performance but Durant was able to do what he needed to do despite struggling from the perimeter. The Warriors are off to the start most people had expected, albeit with a less dominant performance than predicted, and will look to solidify home-court advantage on Sunday.