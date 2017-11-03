Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts 24 with eight boards in win
Durant tallied 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots across 35 minutes in Thursday's 112-92 win over the Spurs.
Durant now ranks second in the league in blocks with 2.4 per game, trailing only Rudy Gobert. This average is way above his career numbers, so it remains to be seen if he will sustain this pace. Either way, it only gives Durant more value as one of the league's elite. The All-Star bounced back from a rare sub-20-point performance against the Clippers on Tuesday. He'll face off against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets on Friday in what should be a more challenging matchup.
