Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts 30 points, 15 boards in win

Durant delivered 30 points (10-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 147-140 win over the Pelicans.

Durant finished with a season high rebounding total while scoring at least 30 points for the first time since Dec. 23. Durant has recorded 12 double-doubles through 45 appearances this season, and he remains a highly capable contributor in every category.