Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts game-high 28 against Pistons
Durant scored 28 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 111-102 loss to the Pistons.
While the Warriors' big three of Durant, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson did their parts, each scoring more than 20 points, the rest of the roster took the night off as no other Golden State player even scored in double digits. Durant has now scored 25-plus in eight straight games, but with Curry back in action, expect his usage rate to slip back to its usual levels.
