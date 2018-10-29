Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in 34 points in sixth win of season

Durant produced 34 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Sunday's 120-114 win over the Nets.

Durant came into the game averaging 29.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in his first six contests, and Sunday's outing will push him closer to career highs in those categories that he set in 2013. He's a must-start in all seasonal formats but commands a steep price in DFS contests.