Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in game-high 33 in Friday's win

Durant scored 33 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Lakers.

The young Lakers once again had no answer for Durant at either end of the court, and he's now averaging a massive 32.7 points, 8.3 boards, 6.7 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in three games against them this season. Steph Curry (ankle) won't return to action until sometime next week at the earliest, so Durant should remain the focal point of the Warriors' attack in the short term.