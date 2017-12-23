Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in game-high 33 in Friday's win
Durant scored 33 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT) while adding seven rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 113-106 win over the Lakers.
The young Lakers once again had no answer for Durant at either end of the court, and he's now averaging a massive 32.7 points, 8.3 boards, 6.7 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in three games against them this season. Steph Curry (ankle) won't return to action until sometime next week at the earliest, so Durant should remain the focal point of the Warriors' attack in the short term.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Quiet in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for game-high 36 in Monday's OT win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records double-double, 36 points Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 28 in Monday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores season-high 36 points in Friday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...