Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Friday
Durant (thigh) went through practice Friday and is still expected to play Saturday against the 76ers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Durant missed the team's previous game against the Timberwolves due to a thigh bruise. He was expected to play Saturday even before he officially went through practice Friday, so he seems to be progressing on track.
