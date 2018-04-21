Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Saturday, expected to play Sunday

Durant (ankle) went through a full practice Saturday and is expected to suit up for Sunday's Game 4 against the Spurs, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Durant rolled his ankle late in Game 3, finishing the contest with 26 points, nine boards and six assists in 34 minutes. He noted following the contest that he was "fine", so the news that he's expected to be ready for Sunday's contest isn't out of left field. Look for a confirmation on his availability following Sunday's morning shootaround.