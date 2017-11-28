Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Tuesday

Durant (ankle) went through practice Tuesday, though should still tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Durant has missed the Warriors' past three games while nursing a left ankle sprain, though felt good enough to go through practice Tuesday. That said, his status is still up in the air. More word on his availability for Wednesday's game may emerge after the team's morning shootaround that day.

