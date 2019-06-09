Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practicing Sunday
Head coach Steve Kerr said that Durant (calf) will practice Sunday to help determine his status for Monday's Game 5 matchup with the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Durant practiced Saturday as well, but reports say that he struggled and that the overall confidence of his status took a hit. It seems that the training staff is doing everything in their power to get the superstar back on the court, especially considering the 3-1 deficit that Golden State faces in the series. Regardless, the outcome of Sunday's practice will play a big factor in determining his status for Monday's Game 5 clash.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...