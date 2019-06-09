Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practicing Sunday

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Durant (calf) will practice Sunday to help determine his status for Monday's Game 5 matchup with the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Durant practiced Saturday as well, but reports say that he struggled and that the overall confidence of his status took a hit. It seems that the training staff is doing everything in their power to get the superstar back on the court, especially considering the 3-1 deficit that Golden State faces in the series. Regardless, the outcome of Sunday's practice will play a big factor in determining his status for Monday's Game 5 clash.