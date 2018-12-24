Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable for Tuesday
Durant (ankle) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
The superstar is listed on the Warriors' official injury report as probable with a left ankle sprain. This will be something to monitor in the lead-up to game time, but Durant's injury appears to be minor and he will likely be able to give it a go on Christmas Day against the Lakers.
