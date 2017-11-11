Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Saturday vs. 76ers

Durant (thigh) is probable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Durant missed the team's most recent game due to a thigh bruise, though went through practice Friday. Things apparently went well, as he's likely to suit up for Saturday's contest. More updates on his status should emerge following Saturday's morning shootaround.

