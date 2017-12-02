Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Sunday vs. Heat
Durant (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Durant continues to battle an ankle injury, though it hasn't slowed him down over the past two games, as he's averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His status will likely be updated following Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 25 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will give it a go Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable with ankle injury Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team with 29 points in return from injury•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...