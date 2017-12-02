Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Sunday vs. Heat

Durant (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Durant continues to battle an ankle injury, though it hasn't slowed him down over the past two games, as he's averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His status will likely be updated following Sunday's morning shootaround.

