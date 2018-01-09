Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable to play Wednesday
Durant (calf) practiced Tuesday and is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
After missing the last three games with a right calf strain, Durant looks set to return Wednesday against Los Angeles after logging a full practice. With Durant's return, Andre Iguodala will likely return to his regular role off the bench, while the likes of Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney are expected to see their temporarily expanded roles reduced.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play vs. Rockets•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records sixth double-double of season in win•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start