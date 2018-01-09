Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable to play Wednesday

Durant (calf) practiced Tuesday and is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

After missing the last three games with a right calf strain, Durant looks set to return Wednesday against Los Angeles after logging a full practice. With Durant's return, Andre Iguodala will likely return to his regular role off the bench, while the likes of Patrick McCaw, Omri Casspi and Kevon Looney are expected to see their temporarily expanded roles reduced.