Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Tuesday vs. Thunder
Durant (rib) is listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder.
Durant has seen a full workload over the Warriors' last two games, averaging an impressive 28.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 33.0 minutes. He didn't appear to be hampered by the rib injury that forced a six-game absence at the end of March, so his listing on Tuesday's injury report is likely just precautionary. Barring a surprise setback in shootaround or pregame warmups Tuesday, look for Durant to play and see his usual workload.
