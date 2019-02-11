Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts team on shoulders in win
Durant generated 39 points (16-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 120-118 win over the Heat on Sunday.
Durant helped the Warriors prevent an upset loss with an MVP-caliber performance, as he posted his best scoring tally since Nov. 29 despite a forgettable night from three-point range. The perennial All-Star scored 11 straight points down the stretch in the fourth quarter, including a game-tying three-pointer, to help the Warriors complete their 11th double-digit comeback of the campaign. Durant's usage saw a notable spike Sunday, as he'd atypically taken no more than 13 shots in any of the first three games of February.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers with 28 points•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-double in Saturday's victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Inefficient from field•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 33 points in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Keeps rolling against Wizards•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Posts 30 points, 15 boards in win•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...