Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts team on shoulders in win

Durant generated 39 points (16-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 120-118 win over the Heat on Sunday.

Durant helped the Warriors prevent an upset loss with an MVP-caliber performance, as he posted his best scoring tally since Nov. 29 despite a forgettable night from three-point range. The perennial All-Star scored 11 straight points down the stretch in the fourth quarter, including a game-tying three-pointer, to help the Warriors complete their 11th double-digit comeback of the campaign. Durant's usage saw a notable spike Sunday, as he'd atypically taken no more than 13 shots in any of the first three games of February.