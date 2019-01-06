Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts up 29 points in win
Durant turned in 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots across 39 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 win over the Kings.
Durant once again posted a solid effort on Saturday, and he shows no sign of slowing down. Over his past 10 games, he's averaged 26.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Reaches scoring milestone in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Closes 2018 prolifically•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Logs strong shooting night Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads first unit in defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Confirmed as starter•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...