Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts up 29 points in win

Durant turned in 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots across 39 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 win over the Kings.

Durant once again posted a solid effort on Saturday, and he shows no sign of slowing down. Over his past 10 games, he's averaged 26.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.