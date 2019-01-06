Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts up 29 points in win

Durant turned in 29 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two blocked shots across 39 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 win over the Kings.

Durant once again posted a solid effort on Saturday, and he shows no sign of slowing down. Over his past 10 games, he's averaged 26.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories