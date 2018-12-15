Warriors' Kevin Durant: Puts up 33 points in narrow win

Durant posted 33 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 13-125 win over the Kings.

Durant was one of the only players to make a dent in the Raptors defense on Wednesday, and he continued his solid play in a game that ended up much closer than expected thanks to a sluggish first half for the Warriors. Two less-than-stellar games this week caused his numbers to dip a bit, as he's put up an average of 24 points and seven rebounds over the past four games.