Warriors' Kevin Durant: Quality outing Monday
Durant finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 133-103 win over the Mavericks.
Durant put up a relatively typical, but certainly impressive, performance Monday. Coming into the game, he was averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting over 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. There's little question Durant is one of the best fantasy options in any format.
