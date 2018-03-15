Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Friday
Durant is dealing with right rib soreness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.
Durant was one of a few healthy bodies available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers and ended up playing a full 35 minutes, posting 26 points, five rebounds and six assists. However, it appears he may have came out of that contest with a rib injury of his own and is now questionable to play Friday. Considering it's just soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though look for another update to be provided following Friday's morning shootaround. If Durant can't give it a go, it'd likely mean more minutes for guys like Andre Iguodala, Omri Casspi and Nick Young.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads short-handed squad in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 39 points in 39 minutes•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores game high 40 points•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Spearheads comeback win in Curry's absence•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Delivers low-key performance Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 28 points Friday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...