Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Friday

Durant is dealing with right rib soreness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Durant was one of a few healthy bodies available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers and ended up playing a full 35 minutes, posting 26 points, five rebounds and six assists. However, it appears he may have came out of that contest with a rib injury of his own and is now questionable to play Friday. Considering it's just soreness, it doesn't sound like anything overly serious, though look for another update to be provided following Friday's morning shootaround. If Durant can't give it a go, it'd likely mean more minutes for guys like Andre Iguodala, Omri Casspi and Nick Young.