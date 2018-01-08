Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Monday
Durant (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Durant has missed the last two games due to a right calf strain, and he'll likely end up being a game-time decision for Monday's contest. The Warriors should provide another update on Durant's status following their shootaround Monday morning, but in the event that he is unable to play, Andre Iguodala would be in line to get his third straight start at small forward.
