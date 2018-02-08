Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Thursday
Durant is dealing with a left hand contusion and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
This is the first we're hearing about Durant's hand injury, though the fact that it's just a bruise is encouraging it won't keep him out for an extended period of time. Look for him to test it out during shootaround Thursday morning before a final decision is made on his availability. If Durant were to be held out, the likes of Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi would likely see minor bumps in playing time.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring total in Tuesday's defeat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high 31 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads team in scoring with 33 points in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Comes up empty from distance Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Drops 20-9 in win over Boston•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play vs. Celtics•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...