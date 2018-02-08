Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable for Thursday

Durant is dealing with a left hand contusion and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

This is the first we're hearing about Durant's hand injury, though the fact that it's just a bruise is encouraging it won't keep him out for an extended period of time. Look for him to test it out during shootaround Thursday morning before a final decision is made on his availability. If Durant were to be held out, the likes of Andre Iguodala, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi would likely see minor bumps in playing time.