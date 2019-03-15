Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Saturday
Durant (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
There's optimism that Durant will be able to return after only a one-game absence. More information on Durant's status should arrive following the team's Saturday morning activities. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 26.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 blocks in 35.5 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expected to return on trip•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ankle injury doesn't look serious•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Suffers ankle bruise•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Game-high 34 points in win•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.