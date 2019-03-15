Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Saturday

Durant (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

There's optimism that Durant will be able to return after only a one-game absence. More information on Durant's status should arrive following the team's Saturday morning activities. Since the All-Star break, he's averaging 26.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 blocks in 35.5 minutes.