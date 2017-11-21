Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder
Durant (ankle) practiced in full Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Durant missed Sunday's game against the Nets with a sprained left ankle. In his absence, Omri Casspi drew the start and saw 23 minutes. Andre Iguodala was another beneficiary, receiving 32 minutes off the bench. More word should arrive on Durant's availability following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
