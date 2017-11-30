Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable with ankle injury Friday

Durant is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic with a left ankle sprain.

Durant is coming off a performance Wednesday where he posted a team-high 29 points in a win over the Lakers, but he is back on the injury report with the same ankle injury that kept him out of three straight games. Given that he played a full dose Wednesday, his appearance on the injury report is likely precautionary, but more clarification on Durant should come following Friday's shootaround.

