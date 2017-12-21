Warriors' Kevin Durant: Quiet in victory
Durant finished with 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 97-84 victory over the Grizzlies.
Durant struggled from the field again Wednesday, finishing with 22 points on 20 field-goal attempts. He has now shot a combined 18-of-49 from the field over the last two games, coming in at 36.7 percent. He continues to block shots at a ridiculous rate, now averaging 2.2 per game, and it seems like this trend is here to stay. The Warriors get the night off before heading to Los Angeles for a favorable matchup against the Lakers.
