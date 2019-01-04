Warriors' Kevin Durant: Reaches scoring milestone in loss

Durant posted 26 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 42 minutes during the Warriors' 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Durant came up short on a would-be game-winning three-pointer as time expired in overtime following James Harden's own trey with 2.7 seconds remaining. Despite not finding the net in crunch time, the perennial All-Star still provided fantasy owners with typically strong returns. The 12-year veteran has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in 12 straight games, and he surpassed the 22,000-point milestone with his sole three-pointer, which came at the seven-minute mark of the first quarter. Given the final outcome, the night was naturally a bittersweet one for Durant, but he'll look to help the Warriors bounce back versus the Kings on Saturday night.