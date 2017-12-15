Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records double-double, 36 points Thursday
Durant posted 36 points (15-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots in 34 minutes during Thursday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks.
With a host of starters out on Thursday, Durant and Klay Thompson took over the game after a lackluster first quarter and eventually put the game out of reach. Durant's averaged 28 points, seven rebounds and 6.6 assists since returning from injury with two double-doubles during that span. Tonight's double-double was his fifth of the season. The Warriors hope that his injury woes are behind him, as he'll be a key ingredient in getting their ticket punched to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year.
