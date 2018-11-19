Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records fifth double-double
Durant finished with 26 points (8-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 104-92 loss to the Spurs.
Durant's fifth double-double of the season to go along with another solid assist total salvaged what was otherwise a brutal day from the field and three-point range. Perhaps as a result of co-star Stephen Curry (groin) being out of the lineup, Durant may be beginning to feel the effects of defenses focusing most of their effort on stopping him, as he's shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and has gone 1-for-19 from distance over the past four games. It hasn't helped matters that those games have come within a six-day stretch, but Durant will have some time to pick up some needed rest with the Warriors off the schedule until Wednesday at home against the Thunder.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads all scorers in losing effort•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Team-high scoring figure amid controversy•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Triple-doubles before fouling out•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Subdued production in blowout loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Solid all-around performance in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.