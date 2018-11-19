Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records fifth double-double

Durant finished with 26 points (8-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in Sunday's 104-92 loss to the Spurs.

Durant's fifth double-double of the season to go along with another solid assist total salvaged what was otherwise a brutal day from the field and three-point range. Perhaps as a result of co-star Stephen Curry (groin) being out of the lineup, Durant may be beginning to feel the effects of defenses focusing most of their effort on stopping him, as he's shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and has gone 1-for-19 from distance over the past four games. It hasn't helped matters that those games have come within a six-day stretch, but Durant will have some time to pick up some needed rest with the Warriors off the schedule until Wednesday at home against the Thunder.