Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records game-high 26 points Friday
Durant collected 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 108-94 win over the Bucks.
Durant wasn't his usual self for most of the game, missing both of his free-throw opportunities, but he carried the Warriors to close out the game Friday night. The Warriors took the lead and Durant iced the game with a difficult fadeaway along with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer on consecutive possessions. Durant's 26 points can be an expected total on a nightly basis as he truly is one of the best scorer's in league history.
