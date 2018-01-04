Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records sixth double-double of season in win

Durant posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 win over the Mavericks.

Durant now holds a slim lead over Myles Turner as the leader in total blocks (71) for the league this season. As the only shooting forward in the top 10 for that category, Durant further underlines his versatility and the ability to contribute in multiple categories. Durant and the Warriors will have a back-to-back game against their probable playoff opponent in Houston on Thursday.