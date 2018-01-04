Warriors' Kevin Durant: Records sixth double-double of season in win
Durant posted 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 win over the Mavericks.
Durant now holds a slim lead over Myles Turner as the leader in total blocks (71) for the league this season. As the only shooting forward in the top 10 for that category, Durant further underlines his versatility and the ability to contribute in multiple categories. Durant and the Warriors will have a back-to-back game against their probable playoff opponent in Houston on Thursday.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Flirts with double-double in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 27 in Friday's loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Efficient in modest playing time•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Dominates on both ends in victory•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Leads Warriors with 18 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Pours in game-high 33 in Friday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...