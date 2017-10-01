Warriors' Kevin Durant: Relatively quiet in preseason opener

Durant scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Saturday's preseason-opening loss to Denver.

Durant converted four of his five looks from inside the arc, but he struggled from three, missing all five attempts and contributing to the Warriors' starters hitting just one combined three-pointer in 19 tries. Look for Durant and the rest of the Warriors' stars to be gradually brought up to speed in the preseason before opening the regular season against Houston on Oct. 17.