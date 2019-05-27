Warriors' Kevin Durant: Remains out for Game 1

Durant (calf) has been ruled out Thursday for Game 1 of the Warriors' NBA Finals matchup with the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The writing seemed to be on the wall regarding Durant's status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals considering the forward has yet to be cleared for on-court activities. According toFriedell, coach Steve Kerr has yet to determine whether Durant will even travel to Toronto, making it quite likely the star forward is also sidelined for Game 2.