Warriors' Kevin Durant: Remains out for Game 1
Durant (calf) has been ruled out Thursday for Game 1 of the Warriors' NBA Finals matchup with the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
The writing seemed to be on the wall regarding Durant's status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals considering the forward has yet to be cleared for on-court activities. According toFriedell, coach Steve Kerr has yet to determine whether Durant will even travel to Toronto, making it quite likely the star forward is also sidelined for Game 2.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...