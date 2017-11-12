Warriors' Kevin Durant: Returns in style
Durant compiled 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 135-114 victory over the 76ers.
Durant returned to the court against the 76ers as expected, and looked perfectly healthy in an easy victory. Durant has been the epitome of perfection this season, picking right up where he left off. Possibly the most surprising element of his season so far, has been his elevation in block numbers. He is currently averaging 2.5 blocks per game, up almost a full block on last season. While this might not be sustainable, it certainly adds another dimension to his game, something his owners would be loving.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Saturday vs. 76ers•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Practices Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Out Wednesday with thigh contusion•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...