Warriors' Kevin Durant: Returns in style

Durant compiled 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 135-114 victory over the 76ers.

Durant returned to the court against the 76ers as expected, and looked perfectly healthy in an easy victory. Durant has been the epitome of perfection this season, picking right up where he left off. Possibly the most surprising element of his season so far, has been his elevation in block numbers. He is currently averaging 2.5 blocks per game, up almost a full block on last season. While this might not be sustainable, it certainly adds another dimension to his game, something his owners would be loving.