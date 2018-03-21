Warriors' Kevin Durant: Returns to practice Wednesday
Durant (ribs) resumed practicing Wednesday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Little word has come through on Durant's recovery since he was declared out for two weeks in the middle of March as a result of an incomplete rib cartilage fracture. However, this news implies he's progressing well in his recovery. That said, he'll presumably be sidelined until the middle or end of next week. Coach Steve Kerr told the media Wednesday that he does not anticipate Durant playing Friday against Atlanta.
