Warriors' Kevin Durant: Rolls ankle late, does not return to Game 3
Durant went back to the locker room after appearing to roll his ankle Thursday against the Spurs, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
After initially going to the bench, Durant headed back to the locker room for further evaluation but did not appear to be limping. That Durant did not return to Thursday's game after turning his ankle may be more precautionary than anything considering that the Warriors held a commanding lead over the Spurs. Durant will have two full days to get treatment before Game 4.
