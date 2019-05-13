Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Game 1

Durant (calf) will not play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, and he's "unlikely" to play in Thursday's Game 2, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.

While the Warriors haven't provided much in terms of detail on Durant's status, this doesn't come as much of a surprise considering he suffered the calf strain less than a week ago. The two-time reigning Finals MVP is set to be reevaluated on Thursday, so there's a slight chance he could be cleared for Game 2, but Shelburne's tweet intimates that it's much more likely Durant misses a third straight contest. Golden State was able to close out Houston in Game 6 without Durant's services, so expect Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to continue to handle a larger share of the offensive burden in Durant's absence. In Game 6, the Warriors started Andrew Bogut at center, shifting Draymond Green to power forward, with Andre Iguodala remaining in the lineup at at small forward.