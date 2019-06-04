Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out for Game 3

Durant (calf) will not play in Wednesday's Game 3 against Toronto, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

While coach Steve Kerr noted that Durant is "ramping up" his activity, the two-time reigning Finals MVP was not on the floor at practice Tuesday, and he'll likely continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis as the Finals progress. Kerr also confirmed that Golden State will be without Kevon Looney (collarbone) for the duration of the series, while Klay Thompson (hamstring) is considered questionable for Game 3.

