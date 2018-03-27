Warriors' Kevin Durant: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Pacers

The Warriors downgraded Durant (ribs) to out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Durant had previously been listed as doubtful after failing to put in much on-court work Monday, so he was already trending toward a sixth straight absence before the Warriors made it official. The All-Star forward may need to put in a full practice Wednesday to have a shot at playing in Golden State's following contest Thursday against Milwaukee. While Durant remains sidelined yet again, Andre Iguodala should serve as the Warriors' starting small forward, with Patrick McCaw and Kevon Looney filling the minutes behind him.