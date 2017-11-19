Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scored 27 points Saturday
Durant scored 27 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 32 minutes in Saturday's 124-116 win over Philadelphia.
For the seventh consecutive game, Durant scored at least 21 points. In fact, the Golden State forward has only dipped below 20 points once in 15 games this season. Durant, averaging 24.0 points in his six games prior to Saturday, is as consistent of a scorer as they come.
