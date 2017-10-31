Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 19 in Monday's win

Durant scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 141-113 win over the Clippers.

He was denied his eighth straight game with 20 or more points to begin the season only due to a lighter workload in a blowout win that came on the second night of a back-to-back. Durant and the Warriors should face more resistance Thursday in San Antonio, but even the Spurs' defense will have a hard time holding the eight-time All-Star below 20 again.