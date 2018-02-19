Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 19 points in All-Star epic

Durant had 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 148-145 victory over Team Stephen in the All-Star game.

Durant was pivotal in Team LeBron recording a come from behind victory, proving to the fans that the All-Star concept is alive and well. The game was played in good spirits, however, there was certainly more feeling than in previous years. Durant and the Warriors sit in the unfamiliar position of second in the Western Conference. With the stellar play of James Harden and Rockets, Durant is likely going to play most of the games down the stretch, or at least until the standings are finalized. Deploy him with confidence.