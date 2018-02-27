Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 22 in Monday's win

Durant scored 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.

He's hit for more than 20 points in all three games since the All-Star break, and Durant is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks over that brief stretch, numbers which are actually down from his seasonal averages. He's got another gear, as he showed heading into the break when he torched the Blazers for 50 points, and look for him to find it as the Warriors aim for the top spot in the Western Conference.