Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 22 in Monday's win
Durant scored 22 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Knicks.
He's hit for more than 20 points in all three games since the All-Star break, and Durant is averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 boards, 4.7 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks over that brief stretch, numbers which are actually down from his seasonal averages. He's got another gear, as he showed heading into the break when he torched the Blazers for 50 points, and look for him to find it as the Warriors aim for the top spot in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 28 points in win over Thunder•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Strong complementary effort Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 19 points in All-Star epic•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Explodes for 50 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Has below-average night on Monday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Notable downturn in usage Saturday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...