Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 22 points in Shanghai

Durant had 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and two turnovers across 28 minutes during Sunday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves.

Fellow teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson put up 40 and 28 points, respectively, though Durant wasn't far behind with a solid performance himself. After struggling with his shot in the preseason opener, Durant has combined to shoot 56.6 percent from the field over the subsequent two games, so he appears to be locked back in after finishing with a career-high 53.7 percent clip from the field last season. With the same group of players around him, Durant should be in line for a similar role in 2017-18.