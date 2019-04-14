Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 23 points in Saturday's win

Durant dropped 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 win over the Clippers.

Durant contributed across every statistical category, providing solid stats on both ends of the court. Teammate Stephen Curry carried a heavy load offensively in this one, plus the Warriors held a sizable lead heading into the fourth quarter, so Durant didn't need to do much in the latter stages of the contest. He'll look to produce another efficient scoring effort in Monday's Game 2.