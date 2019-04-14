Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 23 points in Saturday's win

Durant dropped 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 win over the Clippers.

Durant contributed across every statistical category, providing solid stats on both ends of the court. Teammate Stephen Curry carried a heavy load offensively in this one, plus the Warriors held a sizable lead heading into the fourth quarter, so Durant didn't need to do much in the latter stages of the contest. He'll look to produce another efficient scoring effort in Monday's Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...