Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in 28 minutes

Durant scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), collected three rebounds, dished seven assists, and registered one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in Golden State's win over Miami.

Durant appears to be past the ankle injury that kept him out of three straight games last week. Golden State has scored more than 120 points in three games since Durant's return to the starting lineup. Durant is one of the best shot-creators and spot-up shooters in the league. Spacing will never be an issue for Golden State, and Durant will continue to find good looks that lead to points.