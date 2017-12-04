Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in 28 minutes
Durant scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), collected three rebounds, dished seven assists, and registered one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in Golden State's win over Miami.
Durant appears to be past the ankle injury that kept him out of three straight games last week. Golden State has scored more than 120 points in three games since Durant's return to the starting lineup. Durant is one of the best shot-creators and spot-up shooters in the league. Spacing will never be an issue for Golden State, and Durant will continue to find good looks that lead to points.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Probable Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 25 points Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Will give it a go Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Kevin Durant: Questionable with ankle injury Friday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...