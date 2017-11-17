Warriors' Kevin Durant: Scores 24 points in 35 minutes

Durant scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), to go along with three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes Thursday in Golden State's loss to the Celtics.

Durant was one of four Warriors who attempted more than 10 shots Thursday, but he was the only one from that group who connected on more than 30 percent of his attempts. Durant led the Warriors in scoring Thursday, shooting 50 percent from the field. Efficiency is the foundation of his game and he will never become a player who consistently strings together bad shots. On the other side of the floor, Durant's defense has continued to improve and he has transformed himself into a legitimate rim protector. So far this season Durant leads the league in blocks with 31, averaging 2.2 blocks per game, which would be a career high. He is a game-changer in every sense of the term, but you should already know that.